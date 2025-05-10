Menu Explore
After Ras Baraka's arrest, 2 other Democrats spotted breaching Delaney Hall ICE center

ByShrey Banerjee
May 10, 2025 01:58 AM IST

Newark City Mayor Ras Baraka was taken into custody by ICE officials after he "breached" the Delaney Hall detention facility.

Two more Democrats were spotted breaching the Delaney Hall detention facility in New Jersey after Newark Mayor Baraka's arrest. Baraka had maintained that he was at the detention facility to conduct "oversight", during which he was warned by ICE officials to leave the facility. 

Two Democrats were seen breaching an ICE facility (X)
Two Democrats were seen breaching an ICE facility (X)

Soon after he was arrested, and now a video has surfaced online showing that Democrat Reps. LaMonica McIver and Bonnie Watson Coleman attempted to breach the ICE detention facility.

A post on X that has earned more than 150,000 views, claims, "Democrats put more effort into protecting illegals than they do American citizens."

ALSO READ | 100 Brits vs 100 Americans: New TikTok trend about bare-knuckle fight surfaces

How are netizens reacting?

There has been an overall mixed response to the incident. Some X users are supporting the move by ICE officials to arrest Newark Mayor Baraka, and are also claiming that the other two Democrats should also be detained. An X account wrote, “Wait so it's okay for them to break into federal buildings? Or break through fences and onto property? Double standards. Should this require them to be arrested thrown into a federal prison, and cut off from the outside world? Isn't that how it works?”

Another user quipped, “They can do much better oversight from the inside, just keep them in there.” 

Meanwhile, an old video from 2021 of GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, and Matt Gaetz being denied entry to a corrections facility holding January 6th prisoners surfaced in the comments section of the post.

This Friday afternoon, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was taken into custody by Homeland Security at an ICE detention facility in New Jersey. This was announced by Alina Habba, the Interim US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, who is also a former defense attorney for President Donald Trump

“The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon,” read the X post from Habba.

