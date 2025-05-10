Google Messages set to roll out 'delete for everyone' feature in latest beta version

WhatsApp, Telegram, and iMessage have all offered the option to unsend messages for some time, but Google Messages has been missing this feature until now. After testing the "Delete for Everyone" option earlier this year, Google is now beginning to roll it out to select users on the latest beta version of its messaging app. This update finally gives Google Messages users the ability to retract sent messages, putting it on par with other popular messaging platforms. Google Messages is rolling out the 'Delete for Everyone' feature, allowing users to unsend messages. Currently available to select beta users.(REUTERS/ Stephen Lam/File Photo)

Google Messages seems to introduce “Delete for Everyone” feature

A Reddit user reported that he is able to see the “Delete for Everyone” option while using Google Messages in at least one conversation, which is a group chat of 12 people. The feature is not available in the smaller conversation groups he has or in the one-on-one conversations. The option to delete the message just for themselves will continue to exist on the platform.

Despite using the latest Google Messages beta on both my Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the "Delete for Everyone" feature hasn’t appeared, suggesting that Google is rolling it out to only a select group of beta users. Currently, there’s no option to delete messages in one-on-one conversations, but this could change as the feature moves closer to a wider public release. Hopefully, these limitations will be addressed before the full rollout, as reported by Android Police. Check out the Reddit post here.

According to the previous reports, Google Messages will provide a window of 15 minutes to delete any message you have sent. The message deletion option was introduced byRCS Universal Profile 2.7, which is what it seems Google Messages is using to enable the new feature. It is also to be noted that the platform will show “This message was deleted”, just like other messaging platforms.

When will the feature be available to users?

Google Messages provided the option to edit the RCS message which has been sent in May 2024. However, it became available to a wider audience only in September 2024. Thus, as Google tests the feature in its messaging platform, it will take a few months for it to be available to all users.

Recently, Google Messages has been ramping up its features with some exciting updates. Among the new additions are a handy tool to silence RCS spam and fun single-emoji full-screen effects that add a bit of flair to conversations. Google is also in the process of rolling out custom icons for group chats, giving users a chance to personalise their chat experience even more.