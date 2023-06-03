Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
France can hardly be a 'moderator' in Ukraine war, Kremlin says

Reuters |
Jun 03, 2023 08:01 PM IST

President Vladimir Putin is open to any contacts in order to achieve Russia's goals, Kremlin said.

France can hardly be a "moderator" in the Ukrainian conflict due to its active participation in it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia-Ukraine War: French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference.(AFP)

Peskov told Russian state television reporter Pavel Zarubin that, at the same time, President Vladimir Putin is open to any contacts in order to achieve Russia's goals.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis emmanuel macron
