France can hardly be a 'moderator' in Ukraine war, Kremlin says
Reuters |
President Vladimir Putin is open to any contacts in order to achieve Russia's goals, Kremlin said.
France can hardly be a "moderator" in the Ukrainian conflict due to its active participation in it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov told Russian state television reporter Pavel Zarubin that, at the same time, President Vladimir Putin is open to any contacts in order to achieve Russia's goals.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.