France can hardly be a 'moderator' in Ukraine war, Kremlin says

France can hardly be a "moderator" in the Ukrainian conflict due to its active participation in it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia-Ukraine War: French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference.(AFP)

Peskov told Russian state television reporter Pavel Zarubin that, at the same time, President Vladimir Putin is open to any contacts in order to achieve Russia's goals.