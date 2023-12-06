Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
France orders 3rd shot of bird flu vaccination, citing 'new scientific evidence'

Reuters
Dec 06, 2023 04:07 PM IST

France Bird Flu: France had raised the risk level of bird flu to 'high' from 'moderate'.

France on Wednesday ordered that a third dose of vaccine against bird flu be applied on ducks in areas most at risk, citing "new scientific evidence" and to avoid a surge in the disease.

France Bird Flu: The virus generally occurs among wild aquatic birds and can infect domestic poultry, other birds, and animals.(PTI)

France had raised the risk level of bird flu to 'high' from 'moderate' on Tuesday after new cases of the disease were detected, forcing poultry farms to keep birds indoors to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus.

