Home / World News / France to announce stricter local measures to to contain Covid-19
world news

France to announce stricter local measures to to contain Covid-19

“Additional measures will be taken in a certain number of territories,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. They will target the economically-important Paris region and the north of the country.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Attal also said that France would swiftly resume the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign if the European Medicines Agency recommends it on Thursday.(AFP)

France will announce stricter local measures to try and contain the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

“Additional measures will be taken in a certain number of territories,” Attal told reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. They will target the economically-important Paris region and the north of the country.

Attal also said that France would swiftly resume the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign if the European Medicines Agency recommends it on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP