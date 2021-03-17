France to announce stricter local measures to to contain Covid-19
“Additional measures will be taken in a certain number of territories,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. They will target the economically-important Paris region and the north of the country.
France will announce stricter local measures to try and contain the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.
Attal also said that France would swiftly resume the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign if the European Medicines Agency recommends it on Thursday.
