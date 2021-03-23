Home / World News / France to expand Covid-19 vaccination to people above 70, says Macron
world news

France to expand Covid-19 vaccination to people above 70, says Macron

From Saturday, French people from 70 to 75 years old will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 even if they don’t have pre-conditions, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
Posted by Karan Manral | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 03:50 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron in Bobigny near Paris (Reuters).

From Saturday, French people from 70 to 75 years old will be able to get vaccinated against Covid even if they don’t have pre-conditions, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

During a visit to a vaccination center in Valenciennes, Northern France, which is among the areas subjected to a lockdown since Saturday, Macron sought to showcase the inoculation campaign.

Like other government leaders, the French president is counting on vaccines to relieve pressure on hospital systems and eventually lift restrictions on travels and business. Paris and other regions have been under a new lockdown since Saturday, although the government is encouraging open-air activities and more businesses are open than during previous confinements.

Macron said the priority was to immunize most vulnerable people and seniors “to relieve pressure on the hospital system,” according to a pool report. So far, the vaccination was open only to people over 75, patients with preconditions or medical staff, but the number of people above 75 in intensive care has dropped, highlighting the need to expand eligibility to the vaccination campaign.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM in 2000

'Global political turbulence': Russia, China call for UNSC summit

China collects 48 dead pigs discarded along the Yellow river

Unemployment in UK up less than expected in January lockdown

Around 9% of French people have received at least one vaccine jab. The government aims to have immunized 10 million people by mid-April, 20 million in mid-May and 30 million mid-June -- less than half of the total population.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP