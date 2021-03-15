Home / World News / France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance
France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance

Macron said the EMA regulator was expected to give guidance on Tuesday afternoon after a number of countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:23 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 26th French-Spanish summit in Montauban, France March 15, 2021.(REUTERS)

France will stop administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"The decision which has been taken out of precaution is to suspend vaccinating with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the hope that we can resume quickly if the EMA gives the green light," Macron told a press conference with Spain's prime minister.

"We are therefore suspending its use until tomorrow afternoon."

