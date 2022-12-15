Boy killed amid clashes between France and Morocco fans in Montpellier: Report

A boy has been killed in Montpellier amid clashes between France and Morocco fans in the city following the World Cup semi-final. A statement issued by the local government office said the boy was "violently hit" by a car in the city, in the south of France, on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Banned in Russia for 40 years, this book is 2022's bestseller amid Ukraine war

He was transferred to the hospital but died shortly after arrival, the Department of Herault said. The vehicle was found near the scene and police are investigating, the report added.

Earlier, France had secured their place in the World Cup in Qatar after beating Morocco 2-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail