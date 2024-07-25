 Frankfurt airport halts flights as climate activists block runway | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Frankfurt airport halts flights as climate activists block runway

Reuters |
Jul 25, 2024 11:15 AM IST

GERMANY-AIRPORT/PROTESTS (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX):UPDATE 2-Frankfurt airport halts flights as climate activists block runway

BERLIN, - Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, temporarily suspended flights on Thursday morning after several climate activists blocked runways by gluing themselves to the tarmac.

Frankfurt airport halts flights as climate activists block runway
Frankfurt airport halts flights as climate activists block runway

"Passengers are asked not to go to the airport for the time being," the airport said on social media platform X, asking them to check their flight status and allow for extra travel time.

Last Generation climate activists said in a statement that six protesters had cut through a fence and had reached various points around the Frankfurt airport runways with posters reading "Oil kills". Images released by the group showed protesters in orange safety vests with their hand glued to the tarmac.

A federal police spokesperson said several climate activists were on the airport grounds.

The group has listed several countries across Europe and North America where similar disruptions are planned as part of a protest campaign that began on Wednesday.

Last Generation repeated its demand on Thursday that the German government help shape and sign a global agreement to regulate the phase-out of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Germany's Cologne-Bonn airport, the country's sixth-largest, suspended flights for several hours on Wednesday after climate activists glued themselves to a runway, while similar actions at other European airports had been foiled by authorities.

Last Generation activist Ronja Kuenkler told media that Wednesday's protest was just the beginning but declined to say if the Paris Olympics, starting on Friday, would be targeted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Frankfurt airport halts flights as climate activists block runway
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On