Freed Israeli hostage hugs family after 505 days under Hamas captivity | Watch

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, released six Israeli hostages from its captivity on Saturday in exchange for 602 prisoners, who will be released from Tel Aviv's custody. Freed Israeli hostage Omer Wenkert, gestures from a van as he arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after he was released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Saturday.(AP)

The release is part of phase one ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Five hostages – Eliya Cohen, 27, Omer Shem Tov, 22, and Israeli-Argentine Omer Wenkert, 23, Tal Shoham, 40, and Avera Mengistu, 38, were handed over to the Red Cross in two separate ceremonies in Gaza on Saturday.

A sixth hostage, Hisham al-Sayed, 37, was later released and taken back to Israeli territory, the military said.

A video of Wenkert's reunion with his parents, posted by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in a post on X, has gone viral online. “For 505 days, his family dreamed of this hug. Today, that dream is reality—Omer Wenkert is home.” said the IDF.

Who is Omer Wenkert?

As the eldest of four children, Wenkert turned 23 under Hamas' captivity. He was captured from the Nova festival on October 7, 2023, with his friend Kim Damati, who was killed in the attack.

“I am scared to death,” was his last message to his mother during the attack.

As a restaurant manager, he was described by The Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group as “joyful with a contagious energy”.

His friend, Rory Grosz, who watched his release on Saturday, said he was “a real hero. He's my hero.”

Hamas fighters had set up a stage in front of a large poster with slogans praising fallen fighters and promoting their cause. Palestinian nationalistic music and Islamic prayer was played during the handover of Israeli captives.

Fighters armed with rifles and others rocket launchers stood guard as the captives displayed a certificate of their release from captivity.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which facilitated the hostage-prisoner exchanges, has appealed for handovers to take place in a dignified manner.

Israel is expected to free 602 Palestinians from its jails as part of the agreement.

(With agency inputs)