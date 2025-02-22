Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Freed Israeli hostage hugs family after 505 days under Hamas captivity | Watch

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2025 11:09 PM IST

Six Israeli hostages were released by Hamas under phase one Gaza war ceasefire agreement with Israel

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, released six Israeli hostages from its captivity on Saturday in exchange for 602 prisoners, who will be released from Tel Aviv's custody.

Freed Israeli hostage Omer Wenkert, gestures from a van as he arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after he was released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Saturday.(AP)
Freed Israeli hostage Omer Wenkert, gestures from a van as he arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after he was released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Saturday.(AP)

The release is part of phase one ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Five hostages – Eliya Cohen, 27, Omer Shem Tov, 22, and Israeli-Argentine Omer Wenkert, 23, Tal Shoham, 40, and Avera Mengistu, 38, were handed over to the Red Cross in two separate ceremonies in Gaza on Saturday.

A sixth hostage, Hisham al-Sayed, 37, was later released and taken back to Israeli territory, the military said.

A video of Wenkert's reunion with his parents, posted by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in a post on X, has gone viral online. “For 505 days, his family dreamed of this hug. Today, that dream is reality—Omer Wenkert is home.” said the IDF.

Who is Omer Wenkert?

As the eldest of four children, Wenkert turned 23 under Hamas' captivity. He was captured from the Nova festival on October 7, 2023, with his friend Kim Damati, who was killed in the attack.

“I am scared to death,” was his last message to his mother during the attack.

As a restaurant manager, he was described by The Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group as “joyful with a contagious energy”.

His friend, Rory Grosz, who watched his release on Saturday, said he was “a real hero. He's my hero.”

Hamas fighters had set up a stage in front of a large poster with slogans praising fallen fighters and promoting their cause. Palestinian nationalistic music and Islamic prayer was played during the handover of Israeli captives.

Fighters armed with rifles and others rocket launchers stood guard as the captives displayed a certificate of their release from captivity.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which facilitated the hostage-prisoner exchanges, has appealed for handovers to take place in a dignified manner.

Israel is expected to free 602 Palestinians from its jails as part of the agreement.

(With agency inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On