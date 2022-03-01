Freezing temp, clogged borders, long queues as civilians flee Ukraine. In pictures

More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations refugee agency, setting off a refugee crisis as thousands await passage at European border crossings.
More than half of them have fled into neighbouring EU and NATO member Poland. Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a Polish deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.
Ukrainian refugees have also fled to other bordering states including Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, which as members of both the EU and NATO offer safe havens ostensibly beyond Moscow's reach.
The European Union (EU) estimates that up to 4 million people may try to leave the country because of the Russian invasion, news agency Reuters reported.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, with 1.5 million people, was the latest to bear the brunt of the attack on Monday. Officials say dozens of people were killed and injured by missile strikes that hit civilian areas.
