News / World News / French get royal go-ahead to rename Touquet airport after Queen Elizabeth

French get royal go-ahead to rename Touquet airport after Queen Elizabeth

AFP |
Aug 21, 2023 10:53 PM IST

The authorities had requested the name change just days after the queen, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on September 8 aged 96.

The French seaside resort of Le Touquet said Monday it had received the official go-ahead from Britain's King Charles to rename its airport after his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September.

Le Touquet, about an hour's drive south of Calais, is a popular resort where French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte notably have a home. (File)
Le Touquet, about an hour's drive south of Calais, is a popular resort where French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte notably have a home. (File)

"The International Airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage is about to undergo a historic transformation by taking on the name 'Elizabeth II International Airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage'," the northern resort's town hall said in a statement.

"This is a tribute to a great Queen and her uncle who had a fondness for France, as well as a recognition of the 'most British of French resorts'," the statement added, saying an inauguration date had yet to be set.

The authorities had requested the name change just days after the queen, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on September 8 aged 96.

Le Touquet, about an hour's drive south of Calais, is a popular resort where French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte notably have a home.

The airport opened in the 1930s and swiftly becoming a favoured destination for well-heeled Britons.

The town hall noted that the queen's uncle, Edward VIII, used to travel over by plane to enjoy horseback riding and sand yachting, sometimes accompanied by his niece.

In the 1950s the airport was France's third busiest after Orly outside Paris and Nice on the French Riviera.

Later this year, Le Touquet will host the England rugby team for its training camp for the World Cup starting on September 8 and running to October 28.

cab/cw/giv

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out