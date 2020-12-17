e-paper
Home / World News / French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19

Emmauel Macron tested positive for Covid-19, the French President’s office announced on Thursday.

world Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 15:28 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday(REUTERS)
         

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron will cancel all his forthcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon, after being diagnosed with Covid-19, a French presidency spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

Macron’s Elysee office had earlier added in a statement that Macron would self-isolate but would continue to work and carry out duties remotely.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” his office said in a statement. “This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”it added.

.

