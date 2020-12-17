world

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron will cancel all his forthcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon, after being diagnosed with Covid-19, a French presidency spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

Macron’s Elysee office had earlier added in a statement that Macron would self-isolate but would continue to work and carry out duties remotely.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” his office said in a statement. “This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”it added.

