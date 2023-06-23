From advocate to skeptic! Governer Ron's ‘highs’ and lows, all we know about DeSantis' changing stance on marijuana

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who previously championed medical marijuana, has taken a more skeptical view on the issue. As he seeks the Republican nomination for president, DeSantis's stance on drugs has shifted, raising eyebrows and drawing criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.

From Advocate to Skeptic

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks during a campaign event,(AP)

DeSantis's initial support for medical marijuana was seen as a bipartisan olive branch after a closely contested election. However, as he prepares for a presidential campaign, DeSantis's approach has taken a tougher stance against drug decriminalization and illegal substances.

Marijuana Legalization vs Decriminalization

The debate surrounding marijuana policy continues to divide states and lawmakers. While some states have legalized marijuana for recreational use, others have opted for decriminalization, stopping short of full legalization. DeSantis's recent comments indicate a preference for a more restrictive approach.

DeSantis's Concerns Over Drug Abuse

The governor has expressed concerns over the impact of drug abuse on society, particularly the rise in fentanyl-related deaths. He emphasizes the need to protect young people from the dangers of drug use and believes that policies should not make it easier for drugs to be accessible.

Veterans' Plea for Decriminalization

During a campaign stop, DeSantis faced a question from a representative advocating for decriminalizing marijuana to aid veterans with service-connected conditions. While he acknowledged Florida's existing medical marijuana program, DeSantis expressed reservations about decriminalization due to concerns about abuse and recreational use.

Fentanyl and the Opioid Crisis

DeSantis highlighted the dangers of potent drugs like fentanyl, which pose significant risks to users, especially young people. He stressed the importance of preventing easy access to substances that can be laced with harmful substances, potentially leading to tragic outcomes.

Drawing from his personal experiences, DeSantis emphasized the negative consequences of drug use on individuals' lives, including academic performance and workforce readiness. He believes that promoting a drug-free society is crucial for the well-being and prosperity of the younger generation.

Criticism and Controversy

DeSantis's change in stance has sparked criticism, particularly from anti-drug advocates within the GOP. The governor's previous collaboration with medical marijuana advocates now seems at odds with his current rhetoric, raising concerns about potential negative consequences.

As Governor Ron DeSantis eyes a presidential bid, his shifting stance on marijuana from advocate to skeptic reflects the complexities and political dynamics surrounding drug policy. Balancing public health concerns, societal impact, and personal beliefs, DeSantis's evolving position on marijuana mirrors the larger debate over drug laws in the United States.