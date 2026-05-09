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Frontier Airlines flight hits pedestrian on runway, leads to engine fire: What we know

The Frontier Airlines flight, an Airbus A321, was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members at the time of the incident.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 04:59 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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A flight departing from Denver International Airport in Colorado, US reportedly hit a pedestrian on the runway during take-off for Los Angeles, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Frontier Airlines said the Airbus A321 was departing for Los Angeles International Airport when the incident occurred.(X/Frontier Airlines)

The Denver International Airport issued a statement saying that “Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff” at around 11:19 pm (local time) on Friday.

“Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026. There was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished by the Denver Fire Dept,” the airport said in a statement.

The Frontier Airlines flight, an Airbus A321, was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members at the time of the incident. The person hit by the aircraft "was at least partially consumed by one of the engines," ABC News reported.

“Emergency crews responded to the scene and bussed passengers to the terminal. 231 souls were on board. Emergency response and investigation are ongoing. The NTSB has been notified. Runway 17L will remain closed while the investigation is conducted,” the airport statement added.

What the airline said?

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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