Flying to Abu Dhabi and fully vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's some good news

From September 5, fully vaccinated tourists arriving in the UAE's capital city will not have to undergo quarantine, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Representative Image

In its latest update, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced that travllers flying to the capital and second-most populous city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be exempted from quarantine provided they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “We have approved the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations and updated travel procedures, effective from Sunday, 5 September, 2021,” the committee shared on its Twitter handle.

Here’s all you need to know if travelling to Abu Dhabi:

(1.) Before boarding the aircraft, all passengers must present a negative RT-PCR test report from at least 48 hours before the date of departure. Upon arriving in the emirate, they will be subjected to another PCR test.

(2.) Fully vaccinated travellers coming from countries which are under the “Green List” will have to take another PCR test, on day 6. However, no quarantine is required.

Also Read | Covid-19: Abu Dhabi expands green list; UK, India not added

(3.) Vaccinated tourists arriving from countries not on the Green List will take two PCR tests, on days 4 and 8, if staying in the emirate. Exemption from quarantine is applicable to them as well.

(4.) For unvaccinated visitors, including those exempted from vaccination, and arriving from countries on the Green List, PCR tests are to be taken on days 6 and 9, without the need to quarantine.

(5.) Unvaccinated visitors from destinations not on the Green List are required to undergo quarantine for 10 days. Additionally, they will take a PCR test on day 9.
abu dhabi covid-19 quarantine
