Covid-19: Abu Dhabi expands green list; UK, India not added

Abu Dhabi, the second-most populous emirate in the UAE, has updated the list of countries in its 'Green list', which will allow more people to be exempted from mandatory quarantine, local media reports said. The people arriving in Abu Dhabi from there countries will just have to undergo an RT-PCR test at the airport, the emirate's administration, the reports added.

The passengers who are fully vaccinated will need to undergo a follow-up RT-PCR test after six days, while those not fully vaccinated have been directed to hold another test on Day 12, the media reports said quoting the emirate's tourism ministry.

Abu Dhabi's gree list now comprises of 28 countries which are as follows: Australia, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Brunei, China, Cuba, Germany, Greenland, Hong Kong (SAR), Iceland, Israel, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Morocco, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, United States of America and Uzbekistan.

Notably, the United Kingdom and India are not part of the new list. It will replace the previous 'green list' issued by the emirate on May 23.

Abu Dhabi last week made it mandatory for its residents to have a green pass on the country's Covid-19 app in order to enter shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and other public places from June 15. The restrictions will also apply to gyms, hotels and their facilities, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums, Abu Dhabi's media office said.

Visitors will have to prove they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative through the Alhosn app, which displays an individual's vaccination and testing history.

The mobile app will show green if the person has been vaccinated or has tested negative.

The UAE announced last month that from June 6, attendance at live events and social activities, including weddings and bars, would be limited to those who could prove they had been vaccinated.

The UAE has one of world's highest inoculation rates with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines available to citizens and residents.

In Abu Dhabi, those immunised with the Chinese-made Sinopharm shot are also able to take a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech as a booster.