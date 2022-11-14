LIVE updates: Hope to avoid US-China 'conflict', Joe Biden tells Xi Jinping
US president Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese president Xi Jinping for their first in-person meeting since the US president took office nearly two years ago. The meeting comes at a time of increasing tensions between the two superpowers.
The highly anticipated meeting is being held on the margins of the Group of 20 summit of world leaders in Indonesia. Joe Biden's Democrats triumphantly held onto control of the Senate while Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term in October by the Community Party's national congress.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 04:03 PM
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping meet in Bali
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 03:55 PM
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping talks underway
US president Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have begun bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali after both leaders gave brief opening remarks and exchanged pleasantries.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 03:50 PM
Biden, Xi meet at G20 summit', 'have to figure out red lines', says US president
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting Monday since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, amid increasing economic and security tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Read more
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 03:35 PM
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 03:29 PM
What Xi Jinping said on meeting with Joe Biden
Xi Jinping said he's prepared for 'candid and in depth exchange of views' with Joe Biden. China is aiming to 'elevate' US-China relationship, Xi Jinping said.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 03:26 PM
Joe Biden's opening remarks in meeting with Xi Jinping
“I’m committed to keep lines of communication open between you and me personally, but our governments across the board, because our two countries have so much that we have the opportunity to deal with. As the leaders of our two nations where share responsibility in my view to show that China and the US can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything even near conflict and find ways to work together on urgent, global issues that require our mutual cooperation," Joe Biden said.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 03:20 PM
Joe Biden-Xi Jinping: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping sit down for their high-stakes meeting
US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have sat down at their tables, flanked by officials on each side.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 03:18 PM
Joe Biden-Xi Jinping: Biden tells Xi hopes to avoid US-China 'conflict'
US president Joe Biden told Xi Jinping that he hopes to avoid US-China 'conflict', AFP reported.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 03:09 PM
Joe Biden-Xi Jinping: Xi, Biden shake hands as Bali summit begins
China's Xi, Joe Biden shake hands as Bali summit begins, AFP reports
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 03:00 PM
Joe Biden-Xi Jinping updates: Joe Biden leaves for meeting location
US president Joe Biden has departed his hotel to head to the luxury beachside resort on Nusa Dua bay in Bali, where he will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, CNN reported.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 02:52 PM
Joe Biden-Xi Jinping updates: Where are they meeting?
US president Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be meeting at The Mulia, a luxury beachside hotel on Nusa Dua bay in Bali.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 02:44 PM
Joe Biden-Xi Jinping updates: Joe Biden has been prepping extensively for his meeting with Xi, advisors tell CNN
US president Joe Biden has been preparing extensively for his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese leader Xi, according to advisors. Joe Biden reads a large amount before these meetings and speaks at length with his senior advisers and China experts on his team.
“He goes through ‘if this happens, then should we handle it this way,’” an official said.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 02:40 PM
Joe Biden-Xi Jinping updates: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are set to meet
US president Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese president Xi Jinping for their first in-person meeting.