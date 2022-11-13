Home / World News / Joe Biden, Xi Jinping set to meet: Very high stakes but expectations, quite low

world news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 11:54 AM IST

Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Summit: US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are set to meet.
By Mallika Soni

US president Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are set to meet each other during a highly-anticipated summit. The leaders are expected to talks about the relationship between the two countries focusing on the economic challenges and Beijing's military threat. No concessions are expected from Joe Biden's side resulting in no real deliverables during the meet as US officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition aiming to avoid conflict.

Here's what you need to know about Joe Biden's meeting with Xi Jinping:

1. The meeting is aimed at understanding where Xi Jinping stands with respect to China's relationship with the United States, US officials have said.

2. Joe Biden said that he wanted to “lay out … what each of our red lines are, understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be the critical interests of the United States” ahead of the meeting.

3. For US, the meeting is crucial as Xi Jinping has secured a record-breaking third term as China's leader during the Communist party congress held recently.

4. “I know him well, he knows me,” Joe Biden had also said adding, “We've just got to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things to each of us, going into the next two years.”

5. For Joe Biden, the meeting will be a way of sending a message to Xi Jinping on China's economic practices, Taiwan and Beijing's human rights record.

6. Joe Biden may also use the meeting to prod China for a more aggressive posture from Xi Jinping on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

7. For China, it is still unclear what Xi Jinping wants through this meeting.

8. The meeting is “an important event of China’s head-of-state diplomacy toward the Asia Pacific,” foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian had said earlier adding that Xi Jinping will “deliver an important speech” on economic growth.

