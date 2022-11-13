Home / World News / ‘Creeping coup’ threatening Vladimir Putin? Report claims after Kherson loss

‘Creeping coup’ threatening Vladimir Putin? Report claims after Kherson loss

Published on Nov 13, 2022 11:33 AM IST

Vladimir Putin: The Russian president is being hit by a “paralysis in decision-making”, Kirill Rogov said.

Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

A creeping coup is underway in Russia as high-ranking officials are deliberately not carrying out orders properly to "sabotage" Vladimir Putin, Moscow political analyst claimed. The Russian president is being hit by a “paralysis in decision-making”, Kirill Rogov was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

Even though Kirill Rogov does not expect an “archaic palace coup” as Vladimir Putin's “powerful” security service will protect him, but he things that this will ultimately “disappear with him”. The recent losses in Ukraine- especially Kherson- have threatened Vladimir Putin's power, the analyst said.

Read more: Ukraine's? Ukraine's. Zelensky proclaims Kherson ‘ours’ as Russia withdraws

Kirill Rogov was formerly a leading research fellow at the Institute for Economic Policy, and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, and is now a senior researcher with the INDEM Foundation.

“A conspiracy can be a creeping one. Sabotage of decisions becomes the most effective type of plot," he said. A refusal to execute decisions “does not imply high risks” but is effective in undermining Vladimir Putin's regime.

“When some fraction of the elites feels strong enough to show it, then it becomes a plot to a significant extent,” he said.

Read more: Russia giving soldiers Viagra to rape Ukrainians, UN envoy says: Report

“This happens in a passive way. You don’t have to be strong to go to the Kremlin and shoot down the president’s security service. It is enough to have the forces that will not allow the president’s security service to arrest you," he added.

“Everyone else sees that it can be done, and unpleasant things start happening,” he asserted.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
