Where was Russian foreign minister during Zelensky's G20 address? In his room

Published on Nov 15, 2022 11:38 AM IST

G20 Summit: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 summit that now is the time to end Russia's "destructive" war and "save thousands of lives".

G20 Summit: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is seen. (Reuters)
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov- who is attending the G20 summit in place of president Vladimir Putin- stayed in his room during a virtual address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to leaders meeting in Bali, Reuters reported.

In his address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 summit that now is the time to end Russia's "destructive" war and "save thousands of lives".

"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

When Lavrov addressed the summit, G-20 leaders remained listening in their seats even though there had been suggestions ahead of time that some leaders might leave when he delivered his remarks.

This comes as negotiators for the meeting have cobbled a draft communique that includes language noting “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering.”

Ukraine's Zelensky in his remarks confirmed that Kyiv is working with supporter nations to fund new shipments of grain- a symbolic push that comes amid discussions to extend a deal that allows grain exports from its war-stricken ports.

In his address, Zelensky called on all countries – “and in particular your countries, dear G-19 leaders – to join our initiative to help the poorest with food."

