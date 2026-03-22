G7 condemns Iran attacks on neighbours, vows security of global energy supply

Foreign Ministers of G7 countries, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union on Saturday (local time) collectively condemned the attacks by Iran on its neighbours. The G7 reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding maritime routes and energy supply chains to ensure global energy supply and regional stability. (AFP)

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, express support to our partners in the region in the face of the unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies," the statement read.

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The statement said that the condemnation was in line with UNSC Resolution 2817.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the regime's reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Iraq, in line with UNSC Resolution 2817. The Iranian regime's unjustifiable attacks against these states also threaten regional and global security. We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime," the statement added.

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"We reaffirm the importance of safeguarding maritime routes and safety of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and all associated critical waterways, as well as the safety and security of supply chains and the stability of energy markets. We stand ready to take necessary measures to support the global supply of energy, such as the stockpile release decided by International Energy Agency members on March 11," the statement added.

"The G7 has repeatedly stated that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon and that it must halt its ballistic missile program, end its destabilising activities in the region and around the globe, and cease the appalling violence and repression against its own people," it further said.

The statement upheld the right of those countries attacked by Iran to defend themselves.

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"We support the right of the countries unjustifiably attacked by Iran or by Iranian proxies to defend their territories and protect their citizens. We reaffirm our unwavering support for their security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the statement said.

"We condemn the brazen attacks in Iraq by Iran and its militias against diplomatic facilities and energy infrastructure, particularly in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and against U.S. and Counter ISIS Coalition forces, and the Iraqi people," it added.

The statement comes as the Israeli Defense Forces said earlier in the day that Paris, Berlin and Rome could be Iran's next targets after it attacked US and UK bases, which are over 4,000km away.