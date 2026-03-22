Huge ‘fireballs’ fall from sky as Iranian missiles target towns near Israeli nuclear research site | Video
Iran-Israel News: More than 100 people were injured in Iranian strikes on Dimona and Arad after Israeli air defences failed to stop at least two missiles.
Iran-Israel News: Videos showed large fireballs hitting the southern Israeli town of Dimona, which is home to a nuclear facility, as Iran launched missiles in what was the first time that the missiles breached Israel’s air defence systems in the area around the nuclear site.
The latest escalation suggests that the conflict is entering a more dangerous phase at the start of its fourth week. Follow Iran-US war live updates here.
On cam: Iran strikes near Israeli nuclear research centre
More than 100 people were injured in Iranian strikes on the southern cities of Dimona and Arad after Israeli air defences failed to stop at least two ballistic missiles, medics said. This was the first incident where Iranian missiles went through air defences near the nuclear site.
Dimona lies about 20 kilometres west of the nuclear research centre, while Arad is around 35 kilometres to the north. Videos shared on social media showed large explosions as missiles hit targets in Israel.
HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.
The videos, which are yet to be verified, appear to show people inside their homes when the missiles struck. The visuals show doors and window frames blown off by the impact, with belongings scattered across the rooms.
Several buildings were also reduced to rubble and dust in the strikes on Saturday night.
Strikes come after attack on Iran’s main nuclear enrichment site
The strikes in Israel came after Iran’s main nuclear enrichment site at Natanz was hit earlier in the day.
Rescue workers told the Associated Press that a direct strike in Arad caused heavy damage to at least 10 apartment buildings, three of which were severely affected and at risk of collapse. At least 64 people were taken to hospitals.
Israel is believed to be the only country in the Middle East with nuclear weapons, although its leaders neither confirm nor deny this, reports said. The United Nations nuclear watchdog said on X that it had not received any reports of damage to the Israeli facility or any unusual radiation levels.
With inputs from agencies