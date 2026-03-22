Huge ‘fireballs’ fall from sky as Iranian missiles target towns near Israeli nuclear research site | Video

Iran-Israel News: Videos showed large fireballs hitting the southern Israeli town of Dimona, which is home to a nuclear facility, as Iran launched missiles in what was the first time that the missiles breached Israel’s air defence systems in the area around the nuclear site. This was the first incident where Iranian missiles went through air defences near the nuclear site. (X/@BRICSinfo)

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On cam: Iran strikes near Israeli nuclear research centre More than 100 people were injured in Iranian strikes on the southern cities of Dimona and Arad after Israeli air defences failed to stop at least two ballistic missiles, medics said. This was the first incident where Iranian missiles went through air defences near the nuclear site.

Dimona lies about 20 kilometres west of the nuclear research centre, while Arad is around 35 kilometres to the north. Videos shared on social media showed large explosions as missiles hit targets in Israel.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.