G7 condemns Russia's kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership

Published on Oct 23, 2022 07:59 AM IST

Russian forces have been in control of the nuclear plant, Europe's largest, since the early days of their invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been held by the Russian forces for months(AP)
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations condemned Russia's kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leadership and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.

"We condemn Russia's repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff," G7 Non-proliferation Directors General said in a statement dated Saturday.

"We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine," it said.

