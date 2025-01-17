G7 leaders call Gaza ceasefire deal a major step, urge full implementation

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) powers on Thursday called the ceasefire deal in Gaza "a significant development" and urged Israel and Hamas to work on its "full implementation." A Pro-Palestinian protester sits on the street as others march to stand with Palestinians in Gaza following the announcement of the ceasefire(REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

"This is a significant development," the G7 said in a statement, urging "all parties to engage constructively" in its next phases of talks "to help ensure its full implementation and a permanent end to hostilities."

The ceasefire deal, which would exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, awaits approval by Israel's security cabinet before taking effect, after which the terms of a permanent end to the war would be negotiated.

Also read: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu PM Netanyahu says Israel-Hamas deal to release hostages held in Gaza reached

The G7 also reaffirmed its support for Israel's defense from security threats, urging "Iran and its proxies to refrain from any further attack against Israel."

In its statement, the group also highlighted the "catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, where conditions continue to deteriorate."

Also read: India welcomes ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

"We demand all parties allow the safe, rapid, and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance and ensure the protection of civilians, including humanitarian workers," the G7 said.