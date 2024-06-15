G7 Summit 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Fumio Kishida discuss Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project

G7 Summit 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for India after attending the G7 summit in Italy. PM Modi described his stint at the G7 summit as “very productive” after he held bilateral talks with multiple world leaders on the sidelines of the global meeting. The prime minister had departed for Italy on June 13 to attend the summit on the invitation of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni....Read More

After concluding his visit to Italy, PM Modi wrote in an X post, “Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations.” The summit had participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while sharing photos of PM Modi departing from Italy, wrote on X, “A successful visit to Italy concludes as PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi. The visit saw fruitful dialogues on key global issues under the G7 platform and deepening of India's partnership with countries participating in the Summit.”

PM Modi's visit to Italy

PM Narendra Modi departed for Italy to attend the G7 Summit on June 13. He was received by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on June 14. It was India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi met US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Pope Francis and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida among others.

The meeting with Macron was Modi’s first official bilateral meeting with an international leader since taking charge for his third term as Prime Minister earlier this month. The prime minister held a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, discussing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project with a targeted 5 trillion yen worth of investment in India.

All about the G7 Summit 2024

The G7 summit 2024 is being held in Italy, from June 13 to June 15. The summit is being held in the Apulia region in Italy, where India has been invited as an 'Outreach Country' to the summit and has participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union.

The key focus in this year's G7 summit was on defence, artificial intelligence, global economy as well as the Russia-Ukraine was and the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.