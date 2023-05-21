Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Biden announces new military aid for Ukraine

Biden announces new military aid for Ukraine

Reuters |
May 21, 2023 11:58 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Biden said the military aid package included ammunition, artillery and armored vehicles.

US President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine on Sunday and told President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in Japan that the United States was doing all it could to strengthen Ukraine's defense for the war with Russia.

US President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during the G7 Summit. (Reuters)

Read here: Vladimir Putin's ‘weak’ army cannot even defend Kremlin: Ex-Russian commander

Biden, meeting with the Ukrainian leader on the sidelines of the G7 summit of world leaders, said the military aid package included ammunition, artillery and armored vehicles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP