Which countries experienced highest positive and negative emotions in 2022? Here's full list

ByYagya Sharma
Jun 27, 2023 04:26 PM IST

According to a report, positive emotions showed signs of recovery in 2022. Here's a list of countries with highest positive and negative experiences.

Gallup- an American analytics and advisory company- on Tuesday released its report on the negative and positive experiences of people worldwide. According to its findings, the global rise in negative emotions such as stress, sadness, anger, and worry stalled last year.

In 2022, about four in 10 adults worldwide said they experienced a lot of worry (41%) or stress (40%), and nearly one in three experienced a lot of physical pain (32%). (Unsplash )
“After dropping for the first time in 2021 following years of stability, positive emotions rebounded slightly in 2022,” read the report. Based on the five questions the survey asked, it was found that more people in 2022 reported feeling well-rested and respected, experiencing enjoyment, and smiling or laughing a lot than in the previous year.

List of countries with the highest positive experiences in 2022:

1) Indonesia

2) Mexico

3) Paraguay

4) Philippines

5) Vietnam

6) Guatemala

7) Panama

8) El Salvador

9) Costa Rica

10) Malaysia

List of countries with the lowest positive experiences in 2022:

1) Afghanistan

2) Turkey

3) Lebanon

4) Bangladesh

5) Northern Cyrus

6) Sierra Leone

7) Lithuania

8) Yemen

9) Ethiopia

10) Tunisia

Topics
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
