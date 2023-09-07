Gang involved in armed robbery of Indian jewellery stores in US busted

The FBI has busted a violent crime ring and arrested over a dozen of its members for engaging in a series of armed robberies of Indian jewellery stores and showrooms in several US States. The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. (AP)

Between January 2022 and January 2023, the members of this gang, based out of Washington DC, targeted several Indian and South Asian jewellery stores across the East Coast, including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and Pennsylvania.

A total of 16 members of the gang have been arrested so far, with eight of them being apprehended this week.

"This indictment alleges a conspiracy to engage in a violent armed robbery spree involving commercial establishments throughout the Eastern Seaboard,” said US Attorney Matthew M. Graves.

One defendant is also charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking as part of the spree, and others are charged with laundering the proceeds from the robberies, he said

"With an increasing number of robbery schemes that cross state lines, collaborative operations like this one are critical to holding accountable those who threaten the safety of our communities," he said.

“It is devastating that firearm-related violence such as the crimes committed throughout this investigation has become so prevalent within our communities,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Craig Kailimai.

The defendants targeted small businesses along the East Coast, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from hardworking families, said Assistant FBI Director in Charge David Sundberg.