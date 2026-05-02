Dozens of activists on a Gaza-bound aid flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces off Crete left their boats on Friday, many taken to hospital on the Greek island while others were flown out.

Gaza activists disperse after flotilla halted by Israel off Crete

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Greek officials said 31 of the roughly 175 activists had been taken to hospital on Crete. Turkish officials said about 60 had arrived by plane in Istanbul on Friday evening.

More than 50 vessels had set sail from ports in France, Spain and Italy with the aim of breaking the blockade of Gaza and bringing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

Israeli forces halted the boats overnight Wednesday to Thursday, with organisers the Global Sumud Flotilla saying their equipment had been smashed and that the intervention had left them facing a "calculated death trap at sea".

As they approached the port on Friday, the activists chanted "Free Palestine", an AFP reporter saw.

Israel controls all entry points to Gaza. It has been accused by the United Nations and foreign NGOs of strangling the flow of goods into the territory, causing shortages since the start of Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in October 2023.

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{{^usCountry}} The Gaza Strip, governed by Hamas, has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Gaza Strip, governed by Hamas, has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} - 'Provocation' - {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - 'Provocation' - {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Israel's foreign ministry earlier said around 175 activists had been taken off more than 20 vessels on Thursday by its country's military. Flotilla organisers put the number of "kidnapped" activists at 211. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israel's foreign ministry earlier said around 175 activists had been taken off more than 20 vessels on Thursday by its country's military. Flotilla organisers put the number of "kidnapped" activists at 211. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein on Friday said: "All the flotilla activists are now in Greece except Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein on Friday said: "All the flotilla activists are now in Greece except Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, the ministry called the flotilla "another provocation designed to divert attention from Hamas's refusal to disarm". It also said the flotilla was serving "professional provocateurs". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, the ministry called the flotilla "another provocation designed to divert attention from Hamas's refusal to disarm". It also said the flotilla was serving "professional provocateurs". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It said Keshek was "suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organisation" and that he and Avila, suspected of "illegal activity", would be brought to Israel for questioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said Keshek was "suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organisation" and that he and Avila, suspected of "illegal activity", would be brought to Israel for questioning. {{/usCountry}}

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Several European governments with nationals among those arrested have called on Israel to free the activists and called its action a flagrant contravention of international law.

Spain demanded the immediate release of Keshek, a Spanish national.

Israel's closest ally, the United States, said the flotilla was a "stunt" and the vessels should be denied port access, docking, departure and refuelling.

A State Department spokesman said Washington was exploring imposing "consequences" on those who support the flotilla.

The war in Gaza, triggered by the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, has led to severe shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel.

In the summer and autumn of 2025, a first voyage by the Global Sumud Flotilla across the Mediterranean towards Gaza drew worldwide attention.

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The boats in that flotilla were intercepted by Israel off the coasts of Egypt and the Gaza Strip in early October.

Crew members, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, were arrested and then expelled by Israel.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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