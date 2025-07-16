Gaza ceasefire on cards ahead of Donald Trump's meeting with Qatar PM

US President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Wednesday. According to reports, the two leaders are expected to discuss a ceasefire plan for the ongoing war in Gaza and nuclear talks with Iran. US president Donald Trump is set to meet with Qatari PM to negotiate a ceasefire deal in Gaza(AFP)

Axios reporter Barak Ravid took to X to share that the meeting between the two leaders will take place after Trump's phone call with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The US president has pushed for a ceasefire in Gaza since coming to office through constant talks with Israel. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have also pushed for a reconstruction plan for Gaza, which would displace millions of Palestinians.

Trump, Witkoff ‘hopeful’ for a deal

Last week, the US president stated that he was "hopeful" a ceasefire deal for Gaza would be struck within a week

"We are talking and hopefully we’re going to get that straightened out over the next week," the US president told reporters on Sunday.

The last round of ceasefire negotiations were held in Doha on July 6 between delegations from Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Ahead of this meeting, Trumps' special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff pushed for a 60-day proposal which would call for the release of remaining hostages, withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of the Gaza Strip and the flow of urgent humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7, 2023, after the militant group carried out a terror attack in southern Israel which killed around 1,200 people.

However, in response to this attack, Israel announced a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and blocked water, electricity and food supply to the Palestinian territory.

As per the UN and Gaza's health ministry, Israeli attacks in the area have killed around 58,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The majority of the death toll has been attributed to women and children.