Trump says Hamas willing for Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu backs him for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Hamas was willing for a ceasefire with Israel in 21-month war. His remarks came amid a key meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Both leaders have discussed a 60-day ceasefire proposal. Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the plans for a ceasefire in Gaza during the Israeli PM's visit to the US.(AP)

"They want to meet and they want to have that ceasefire," Trump was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Trump made the remarks when asked about Israel's recent military escalations in the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza's civil defence agency, at least 12 people were killed by the Israeli forces, among whom six were part of a clinic housing Palestinians displaced due to the war.

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a war since October 2023, after Hamas men stormed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 and taking many hostages. Meanwhile, Gaza claims 41,500 Palestinians lost their lives and nearly 2.3 million were displaced in the military escalation that followed from Israel.

On Palestinians' relocation plans, Trump has said he has the cooperation of many countries neighbouring Israel, reported news agency Reuters. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has also said that Trump is planning a rebuilding of Gaza once the war ends.

Meanwhile, families of those held hostage in Gaza since the beginning of the war have urged that a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas include the release of all remaining hostages.

Netanyahu's Nobel Peace Prize push

As Trump pushes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and plans to rebuild Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize. In a meeting with Trump at White House, Netanyahu gave him a letter he sent to the prize committee.

“He’s forging peace as we speak, and one country and one region after the other," Netanyahu said as he nominated Trump for the big honour.

Their in-person meeting came days after the US and Israel struck nuclear facilities in Iran as part of a 12-day conflict, at the end of which Trump had announced a truce.

Both Netanyahu and Trump have expressed optimism over the ceasefire plans between Israel and Hamas.