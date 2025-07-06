Ceasefire in Gaza? Here’s what Trump’s deal proposes and why it may not succeed

Efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza are gaining momentum with US President Donald Trump pushing for a 60-day truce between Israel and Hamas. According to Al Jazeera, Trump, while speaking to the media, suggested the ceasefire deal could be finalised by next week, which signalled a renewed diplomatic push to halt Israel’s nearly 21-month-long war on Gaza. US President Trump is advocating for a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.(AFP)

Negotiators from both sides are currently in Qatar’s Doha, where US-based ceasefire proposals are being discussed. While the original deal primarily focuses on the release of Israeli captives and humanitarian aid, Hamas has presented amendments as well. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has dismissed these as ‘unacceptable’ even though his government has sent envoys to the talks.

Also read: Gaza ceasefire soon? What Israel, Hamas and the US have said

What are Hamas’s demands?

Hamas reportedly has outlined three core conditions for agreeing to the ceasefire, which include ending the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation that has been set up under Israeli oversight. Humanitarian agencies, as per Al Jazeera, have echoed claims made by Hamas about GHF being a political tool rather than a neutral aid distributor. The agencies said it has also exacerbated the hunger crisis in Gaza. Moreover, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid at GHF distribution sites.

Secondly, Hamas has sought full withdrawal of Israeli forces to positions they held before the violation of the previously agreed upon ceasefire in March. Israel has created two major military corridors, Netzarim and Morag, splitting Gaza and intensifying the blockade.

Third, Hamas has also asked for strong guarantees that hostilities won’t resume if the truce ends, having seen Israel unilaterally break the March ceasefire, according to an Al Jazeera report.

What does the US-backed proposal include?

The original ceasefire outline centers on the release of hostages, humanitarian aid, and a phased military withdrawal. Hamas, as per a US-backed proposal, will have to release 10 living Israeli captives and the remains of 18 others over several days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Moreover, aid agencies like the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross would be empowered to distribute food and supplies to Gaza’s starving population. The Israeli military, reportedly, will have to gradually pull troops from parts of the Gaza Strip as part of the deal.

Also Read: Tropical Storm Chantal update: Where will the worst impacts of Chantal be felt? All on expected power outages, damages

What is Israel’s position on the proposal?

The report stated that while Netanyahu allegedly agreed to the initial US proposal, he has strongly rejected Hamas’ counter-demands and is insisting the war won’t end until all captives are freed and Hamas is ‘destroyed’.

Critics, according to Al Jazeera, argued that the Israeli PM was prolonging the war to shore up political support amid his ongoing corruption trial and dwindling public trust since October 7 Hamas-led attacks.

Will a ceasefire actually happen?

In spite of Trump’s optimism and international pressure, analysts are doubtful about the ceasefire deal being finalized. Adnan Hayajneh, a professor of international relations at Qatar University, told the publication that the chance of a ceasefire was “slim” since Israel’s leadership is not interested in ending the war and claimed their strategy is to make the land unliveable.

FAQs

Q: What is Trump’s ceasefire proposal for Gaza?

It proposes a 60-day truce, release of Israeli captives, phased military withdrawal, and expanded humanitarian aid deliveries through neutral agencies.

Q: What does Hamas want in the ceasefire deal?

Hamas is demanding an end to the controversial aid mechanism (GHF), complete Israeli military withdrawal, and international guarantees to prevent a future resumption of hostilities.

Q: What is Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance?

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has called Hamas’s amendments “unacceptable” and insists on continuing military operations until all hostages are released and Hamas is dismantled.

Q: How many people have died in Gaza during this war?

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, including at least 138 in the past 24 hours.