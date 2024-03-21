Gaza death toll crosses 31,980 as Israel-Hamas war drags on
Mar 21, 2024 04:45 PM IST
The latest toll includes at least 65 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that at least 31,988 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The latest toll includes at least 65 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 74,188 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
