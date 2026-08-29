‘Generous support’: Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel thanks India for relief materials after deadly floods

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday expressed gratitude towards India for support and solidarity following a devastating flash flood on August 26, which killed 626 people.

In this image posted on Aug. 29, 2026, an Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft departed with 10 tonnes of essential relief supplies, including medicines and food items, to support those affected by the Nepal flash flood. (@IAF_MCC/PTI)

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In an X post, Paudel also condoled the demise of Indian nationals in Nepal.

He wrote, "On behalf of the Government and the people of Nepal, I extend our deepest gratitude to Your Excellency Smt Droupadi Murmu for your kind concern and also for the generous support and solidarity extended by your government following the recent calamity in Nepal."

Deep Dive How many people are currently missing in Nepal due to the recent floods? As per the latest updates, about 2,426 people are reported missing in Nepal following the devastating floods. What types of assistance is India providing to Nepal after the floods? India is providing relief supplies, an 11-member medical team, and a reconnaissance team to assist in rescue operations and evaluate the situation in affected areas. Why did Nepal's President express gratitude towards India after the floods? Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel thanked India for its support and solidarity in providing relief materials and rescue assistance following the devastating flash floods.

"We also offer our heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Government and the people of India for the tragic loss of Indian lives in the disaster of August 26, 2026," Paudel wrote in another post.

India is providing relief and rescue support to the Himalayan country, as the third flight with assistance reached Kathmandu on Friday. Relief supplies were handed over to Nepal's minister Mahabir Pun.

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{{^usCountry}} India also sent an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India also sent an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team. {{/usCountry}}

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According to MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the rescued individuals include 21 Tamil Nadu residents who returned to India on Friday, along with 63 workers deployed at the Trishuli-I hydropower project. Thereafter, the Bihar government safely rescued around 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra who were stranded in Kathmandu following flash floods in Nepal and sent them back to their home state by train on Saturday.

The rescue operation was carried out on the directions of the Bihar Chief Minister and under the supervision of the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Disaster Management Department.

Following a request from the Maharashtra government, the Sitamarhi district administration took prompt action on August 28 and safely escorted the pilgrims from the Nepal border to Sitamarhi.

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The death toll in the Bhotekoshi flood disaster in Nepal has reached 626, while 2,426 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

As per the latest update issued by NDRRMA, the highest number of bodies, 233, were recovered in Chitwan.