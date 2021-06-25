Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / George Floyd statues vandalised by white supremacist group
world news

George Floyd statues vandalised by white supremacist group

According to multiple reports by local media, black paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd. The group, considered to be a white right-wing hate group, also painted "PatriotsFront.Us" at the pedestal with white paint. It was discovered vandalised at around 7:20am local time.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 09:18 AM IST
George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd rises his fist during the George Floyd statue unveiling event in Brooklyn, New York, US.(REUTERS)

A White supremacist group vandalised a statue of George Floyd, unveiled on Juneteenth commemorating his death in police brutality last year in Minneapolis, in New York on Thursday morning. George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis sparked worldwide outrage against racial violence and triggered a massive "Black Lives Matter movement" in the country.

According to multiple reports by local media, black paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd. The group, considered to be a white right-wing hate group, also painted "PatriotsFront.Us" at the pedestal with white paint. It was discovered vandalised at around 7:20am local time.

The New York Police said they are investigating the vandalism. "The HCTF is investigating vandalism, discovered this morning, to the new George Floyd statue that was unveiled at 1545 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn @NYPD70Pct this past weekend. If you have any information, you are urged to DM @NYPDTips or call them @ 1-800-577-TIPS," NYPD tweeted.

A Democrat and New York City Council Member Farah Louis immediately condemned and called it a "shameful act" and "hate crime" in a statement on Thursday. Louis also asserted that the action will not deter "the efforts to achieve racial justice and equality." Louis also said that her office is working with the artist, Chris Carnabuci, to repair the damage.

This came after police in Newark said that they are investigating the defacing of another Floyd bust at City Hall in New Jersey. This was vandalised overnight. The 700-pound bronze statue also had the name of the same hate group painted in white on the front.

Floyd was killed last year by a police officer during an arrest. Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers who were at the scene, knelt on Floyd's neck and back for more than nine minutes, while Floyd gasped for breath. A video of the incident recorded by a local teen triggered a huge outrage in the country after it went viral on social media. As he was dying, Floyd said "I can't breathe" which was used as a rallying cry during subsequent protests across the country and globally.

The police officer was found guilty of murder in April this year by the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
george floyd protest george floyd death

Related Stories

world news

New barriers put up at 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis soon after old ones removed

PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:54 AM IST
world news

George Floyd's family lobbies Biden for US police reform on anniversary of death

PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:33 AM IST
world news

‘Your legacy will last forever': Leaders, celebs mark George Floyd’s death anniversary

PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 10:57 PM IST
world news

Gunshots heard near George Floyd square on anniversary of death

PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 10:00 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

‘So satisfying’: Video of ‘old fashioned’ cake cutter leaves people impressed

Harsh Goenka shares viral video of dog using car wash for back rubs

Customer leaves $16,000 tip at New Hampshire restaurant on a $38 bill

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP