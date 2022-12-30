A Republican is facing investigations in the US for lying about… his resume

A Republican congressman-elect is under investigation in New York after he admitted that he had lied about his education and work experience in his resume. Republican district attorney for Nassau County said she will look into the "numerous fabrications and inconsistencies" on George Santos's CV after allegations about discrepancies in his backstory were made in a New York Times report.

This comes ahead of George Santos swearing in ceremony on January 3. New York Times reported that George Santos, who was elected to Congress in the November midterm elections, made several lies on his resume which included that he had graduated from Baruch College in New York and worked at Wall Street firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

George Santos admitted earlier this week that he had never worked for either of the firms directly admitting that he had lied on his CV about graduating from college. He said he was "embarrassed" that he had not.

George Santos said he was "not a criminal" and said that the scandal would not prevent him from serving his two-year term in the House of Representatives.

"My sins here are embellishing my resume," George Santos told New York Post. “I'm sorry,” he added.

George Santos also faces more scrutiny over his tweets related to the death of this mother. In one tweet in July 2021, George Santos said "9/11 claimed my mother's life."

In another post months later, George Santos wrote, "December 23rd this year marks 5 years I lost my best friend and mentor," referring to his mother.

