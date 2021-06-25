Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Germany's Merkel says Europe 'moving on thin ice' in fight against Covid-19, warns of Delta variant threat
world news

Germany's Merkel says Europe 'moving on thin ice' in fight against Covid-19, warns of Delta variant threat

“We need to remain vigilant," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. “In particular, the newly arising variants, especially now the delta variant, are a warning for us to continue to be careful,” she added.
AP | , Brussels
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:39 AM IST
A stronger response to the pandemic was a main topic of discussion among European Union heads of state and government leaders at a meeting in Brussels. In picture - Angela Merkel arrives at the meeting.(Bloomberg)

Europe is “on thin ice” in its battle against Covid-19, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday as EU leaders agreed that vaccinations should be sped up to fight the highly contagious delta variant.

A stronger response to the pandemic was a main topic of discussion among European Union heads of state and government leaders at a meeting in Brussels, where they also acknowledged that the bloc's borders should be reopened in a cautious way.

In what might have been her last government declaration to the German parliament, Merkel noted that the number of Covid-19 cases in the 27-nation bloc continues to decline, while vaccination rates climb.

“But even though there is reason to be hopeful, the pandemic isn't over, in particular in the world's poor countries,” she said. “But in Germany and Europe, we're also still moving on thin ice.”

“We need to remain vigilant,” Merkel added. “In particular, the newly arising variants, especially now the delta variant, are a warning for us to continue to be careful.”

Upon his arrival in Belgian capital,, French President Emmanuel Macron also urged European countries to remain “vigilant” in order to properly tackle the delta variant, and to adopt a coordinated approach when reopening their borders to third countries.

EU health officials predicted Wednesday that the delta variant will make up 90% of all cases across the bloc by the end of August, showing the need for as many people to be fully vaccinated as possible. In Germany, the delta variant now makes up about 15% of new cases.

Germany has pressed for EU countries to form a joint position on quarantines for travelers from areas where named variants are particularly prevalent. This includes England, where the delta variant — first detected in India — already makes up a majority of cases.

EU leaders also praised the adoption of Covid-19 certificates ahead of the summer holiday season, with many calling for its coherent implementation across the bloc.

The EU has devised a joint digital travel certificate for people who are fully vaccinated, freshly tested, or recently recovered from the coronavirus. The free certificates allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests upon arrival.

Several EU countries are already using the system, including Belgium, Spain, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Poland. The rest are expected to start using it July 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany angela merkel covid-19 coronavirus european union
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP