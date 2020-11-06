e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / German police search homes of four people suspected of having ties with Vienna attacker

German police search homes of four people suspected of having ties with Vienna attacker

Germany’s BKA criminal police said on Twitter that they were searching homes and businesses in the German towns of Osnabrueck, Kassel and in the district of Pinneberg near Hamburg.

world Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:57 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Vienna
Bullet holes are seen at the door of a restaurant at one of the sites of a terrorist attack, in Vienna, Austria.
Bullet holes are seen at the door of a restaurant at one of the sites of a terrorist attack, in Vienna, Austria.(AFP)
         

German police said on Friday they were conducting searches in several German towns in connection with four people believed to have ties to the suspected Vienna attacker who killed four people when he opened fire on bystanders and bars on Monday.

Germany’s BKA criminal police said on Twitter that they were searching homes and businesses in the German towns of Osnabrueck, Kassel and in the district of Pinneberg near Hamburg.

“There is no initial suspicion that the four people affected by today’s measures took part in the attack but there are believed to have been links with the suspected attacker,” they said. (Reporting by Michelle Adair; editing by Thomas Seythal)

tags
top news
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate, please wear masks, urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate, please wear masks, urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Virtual summit: India, Italy to ink trade, investment agreements
Virtual summit: India, Italy to ink trade, investment agreements
TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
US Elections 2020: Why all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
US Elections 2020: Why all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
Amit Shah in Bengal: Appeasement politics is hurting state’s tradition
Amit Shah in Bengal: Appeasement politics is hurting state’s tradition
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In