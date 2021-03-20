Home / World News / 'Germany ready to order Sputnik V vaccine if EMA approves it': Angela Merkel
'Germany ready to order Sputnik V vaccine if EMA approves it': Angela Merkel

"On the Russian vaccine, I have been of the opinion for some time that we should use any vaccine that has been approved by the European medicines regulator," she said.
Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:18 AM IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel(AP)

Germany will order Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if it is authorised for use in the European Union, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, adding that Berlin could secure supplies on its own if the bloc would not.

While she would prefer that orders were placed in bulk by the bloc, "if such an European order did not come about... then we must go the German way".

coronavirus coronavirus vaccine germany
