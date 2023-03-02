Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Germany's Scholz to China: Don't arm Russia, but talk to Ukraine on…

world news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 01:53 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Olaf Scholz said it was disappointing that Beijing had refrained from condemning the Russian invasion, though he welcomed its efforts towards nuclear de-escalation.

Russia-Ukraine War: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday urged China not to send weapons to help Russia's war in Ukraine and instead asked Beijing to exert pressure on Moscow to pull back its forces.

In a speech to the German parliament, Scholz said it was disappointing that Beijing had refrained from condemning the Russian invasion, though he welcomed its efforts towards nuclear de-escalation.

"My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to urge the withdrawal of Russian troops," he said. "And don't deliver any weapons to the aggressor Russia."

russia ukraine crisis
