Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect arrested, reports suggest he's New York based architect

Authorities have apprehended a serial killer suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders, also known as the “Gilgo Four" case, which involved four women whose bodies were found wrapped in burlap in late 2010. According to New York Post, the suspect was identified as Rex Heuermann, a married 59-year-old architect who works in a firm based in New York City. Heuermann was arrested from his residence on 1st Avenue in Massapequa Park, sources told New York Post. Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(AP)

Although there’s no official confirmation of the suspect’s identity, the suspect is due to appear in court later in the day. The arrest is believed to be for the actual “Gilgo Four" case, involving four women and not the murders that followed later and were considered to be connected to the first four by the authorities.

While State and Suffolk County police have not yet confirmed the arrest, their presence at the scene and the hint of upcoming press conferences suggest the significance of this arrest in solving the long-standing investigation.

Heuermann is the founder of RH Consultants and Associates, an architecture firm located in Midtown, Manhattan, with notable clients such as Catholic Charities, NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment, and American Airlines, according to the company's website.

Neighbors expressed shock at the news, describing Heuermann as a regular individual of the community. Barry Auslander, a resident living nearby told The New York Post, "He seemed like a regular neighbor... I never thought he was anything but a businessman, an average guy who had a family and went to work."

The Gilgo Beach murders were a horrifying ordeal for the Long Island community when the remains of four women were discovered in 2010, sparking concerns about a serial killer operating in the area. The investigation later expanded, leading to the recovery of 6 additional bodies including 8 women, 1 man, and a toddler.

John Ray, an attorney representing the families of the victims, welcomed the news of the arrest. "We're pleased if they actually managed to find somebody that can be tagged for this... We're pleased that something is finally occurring because we've been frustrated," he commented.

This major break in the case came after the establishment of a dedicated Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, initiated by Suffolk County's police commissioner in February of last year. Commissioner Rodney Harrison, formerly the chief of department for the NYPD, previously expressed his commitment to resolving the case, stating, "I believe this case is solvable and identifying the person or people responsible for these murders is a top priority."