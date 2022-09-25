Giorgia Meloni: Meet the woman who could become Italy's new prime minister

Giorgia Meloni could become Italy's first woman Prime Minister, polls have shown. As Italy elections take place on Sunday. Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies in Italy since 2006 is touted as a frontrunner. Giorgia Meloni heads the Brothers of Italy (FdI) political party, and has been the president of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party since 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's all you need to know about Giorgia Meloni:

Giorgia Meloni started her journey in politics as a teenage activist. Giorgia Meloni was a councillor of the Province of Rome from 1998 to 2002, after which she became the president of Youth Action. In 2008, Giorgia Meloni was appointed Minister of Youth in the Berlusconi Cabinet, a role which she held until 2011. In 2012, Meloni co-founded FdI and became its president in 2014. In 2018 general elections, her party secured just four per cent of the total votes, but is currently polling at more than 24 per cent. Giorgia Meloni's party has been the only party in opposition for the past 18 months. Giorgia Meloni's stance on Europe does not include leaving the EU's single currency. Meloni has strongly backed the bloc's sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war. Giorgia Meloni has also said that her focus is on Italy's national interests and has backed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his battles with European Union.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail