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'Giving Iran false hope': Trump accuses US media of 'treason' over war coverage truth social post

The US President reiterated his claim that Iran's military had been destroyed by American and Israeli forces.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 03:00 am IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has now accused American media of “giving Iran false hope” over their coverage of the war, especially with regard to Iran's military powers.

US President Donald Trump once again claimed that Iran's military had been completely destroyed in the ongoing war. (AP)

Hitting out at media and “fake news outlets” on Truth Social, Trump accused the media of “committing treason."

Follow updates on the US Iran war here

“When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, Militarily, against us, it’s virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement. They are aiding and abetting the enemy! All it does is give Iran false hope when none should exist. These are American cowards that are rooting against our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US President reiterated his claim that Iran's military had been destroyed by American and Israeli forces. Claiming that all of Iran's 159 ships were now “at the bottom of the sea,” Trump added that Tehran has “no Navy, their Air Force is gone, all Technology is gone, their “leaders” are no longer with us, and the Country is an Economic Disaster."

Trump's post on Truth Social (Screen grab)

As per the report, since the start of the war on February 28, Iranian airstrikes had hit around 228 structures and pieces of equipment related to US military sites across the Gulf region.

Also Read | Lindsey Graham's 'don't trust Pakistan' remark amid fragile US-Iran truce

Over the past week, President Trump and other senior members of his administration have slammed US media outlets for their critical coverage of the war.

Furthermore, CNN reported this week that Trump “personally pushed” the US Department of Justice to issue subpoenas to reporters covering the war in a push to identify their sources, citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / 'Giving Iran false hope': Trump accuses US media of 'treason' over war coverage truth social post
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