Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Global outage hit websites of DraftKings, Airbnb, FedEx, Delta and Barclays
world news

Global outage hit websites of DraftKings, Airbnb, FedEx, Delta and Barclays

In India, food delivery platforms like Zomato also faced downtime due to the outage.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Major websites faced an outage due to a glitch. (HT File)

DraftKings, Airbnb, FedEx, Delta, Barclays and several other major websites faced outage on Thursday after Akamai Technologies Inc, which handles web content delivery, said it was facing a service disruption across several websites which were widely used.

Several other prominent sites like Amazon.com Inc, Home Depot Inc, Airbnb Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc reported outages, news agency Bloomberg reported citing Downdetector.com, which monitors web outages. Along with the above-mentioned companies, the websites of Delta Airlines Inc., HBO’s streaming services, gaming sites run by Microsoft Corp and financial services companies like Capital One Corp. also faced outages.

In India, food delivery platforms like Zomato also faced downtime due to the outage. Zomato on Twitter later informed users that it is back online. Digital payments platform PayTM also faced a downtime due to issues faced by Akamai. Streaming platforms Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV also reported disruption. Both websites appeared to be working normally at the time of writing this report.

However, Delta Airlines later said that its website and app were back and functioning normally after it was impacted for a brief period of time.

Akamai said that it has fixed the issue affecting the websites and it will continue to monitor whether the problems have been fully resolved. Akamai also assured that the downtime was not due to any cyberattack.

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated,” Akamai said in a tweet.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform,” Akamai further added.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
airbnb akamai paytm
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP