Global outage hit websites of DraftKings, Airbnb, FedEx, Delta and Barclays

DraftKings, Airbnb, FedEx, Delta, Barclays and several other major websites faced outage on Thursday after Akamai Technologies Inc, which handles web content delivery, said it was facing a service disruption across several websites which were widely used.

Several other prominent sites like Amazon.com Inc, Home Depot Inc, Airbnb Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc reported outages, news agency Bloomberg reported citing Downdetector.com, which monitors web outages. Along with the above-mentioned companies, the websites of Delta Airlines Inc., HBO’s streaming services, gaming sites run by Microsoft Corp and financial services companies like Capital One Corp. also faced outages.

In India, food delivery platforms like Zomato also faced downtime due to the outage. Zomato on Twitter later informed users that it is back online. Digital payments platform PayTM also faced a downtime due to issues faced by Akamai. Streaming platforms Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV also reported disruption. Both websites appeared to be working normally at the time of writing this report.

However, Delta Airlines later said that its website and app were back and functioning normally after it was impacted for a brief period of time.

Akamai said that it has fixed the issue affecting the websites and it will continue to monitor whether the problems have been fully resolved. Akamai also assured that the downtime was not due to any cyberattack.

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated,” Akamai said in a tweet.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform,” Akamai further added.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

