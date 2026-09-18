‘God show mercy’: 88-year-old mother of Indian Navy veteran awaits detained son’s return from Qatar

For 88-year-old Pramodini Tiwary, the wait for her son, former Indian Navy officer Commander Purnendu Tiwary, to come home from Qatar has become her only remaining wish.

Purnendu Tiwary was among eight former Indian Navy personnel detained in Qatar in 2022 in an espionage case that drew widespread attention in India. (X@DrMeetuBhargava)

Purnendu, 67, has continued to remain in Doha after years of detention and uncertainty. His mother said the family was repeatedly told that his return would follow once certain formalities were completed. She spoke about the prolonged wait in a written interview with LiveMint.

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The family was particularly distressed when seven former Navy personnel detained alongside Purnendu returned to India on 12 February 2024, while he remained in Doha.

“As a mother, I was heartbroken when, on 12 February 2024, I learnt that my son, Cdr Purnendu Tiwary, was the only one left behind in Doha while his seven fellow Navy veterans returned to India,” she told the publication.

Also read | Ex-Indian Navy officer stuck in Qatar even after death sentence commuted. MEA details why

Family awaits clarity on formalities

Tiwary said the family had been assured on several occasions that only a limited number of formalities were pending before her son could return.

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{{^usCountry}} “We were repeatedly assured that only some formalities remained and that, once completed, Purnendu too would return home. The MEA had also publicly stated that he had to complete certain paper formalities before his return,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We were repeatedly assured that only some formalities remained and that, once completed, Purnendu too would return home. The MEA had also publicly stated that he had to complete certain paper formalities before his return,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the wait has continued, with the family seeking clarity over the formalities and the reason for the delay.

Family raises concerns over Purnendu's health

Tiwary said her son is suffering from several serious health conditions, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which the family links to his prolonged solitary confinement.

“He is suffering from multiple serious ailments, including PTSD following prolonged solitary confinement. Every additional day of incarceration is taking a severe toll on his physical and psychological well-being,” she said.

Speaking about the impact of the prolonged separation, the 88-year-old mother said the situation had become increasingly difficult for her.

Sister appeals to government, Navy

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Tiwary's sister, Meetu Bhargav, alleged in a post on X that embassy officials had not maintained meaningful communication with the family and had not responded to repeated requests for information.

The family said the communication gap had added to the distress caused by the prolonged ordeal.

Bhargav has appealed to the Indian Navy and the wider defence fraternity to support the former officer.

She has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene and facilitate her brother's return to India.

MEA says Indian Embassy remains in touch

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the Indian Embassy in Qatar is providing consular assistance to Tiwary and maintaining contact with his family.

Earlier in April, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Indian officials had met Tiwary in prison and remained in regular contact with his family while responding to media queries.

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“Our embassy is in touch with Commander Tiwary and his family and is providing all possible consular assistance,” Jaiswal said.