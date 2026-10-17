GoFundMe launched for 7-year-old Saylor Graham after Oregon school shooting tragedy

A GoFundMe campaign for Saylor Graham, a seven-year-old girl recovering after a tragedy at Oregon elementary school shooting, has raised more than $210,000 from nearly 4,000 donations to help her family manage medical expenses and other urgent costs.

GoFundMe launched for 7-year-old Saylor Graham to help cover hospital bills, travel costs. (GoFundMe)

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The fundraiser, titled “Support Saylor’s Recovery,” had collected $210,941 toward its $250,000 goal at the time of the campaign page shared online. Organizers said the money would help cover hospital bills, accommodation, transportation and lost income as Saylor’s parents remain by her side during her recovery.

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The campaign was organized by Trisa Lovejoy for Saylor’s mother, Danielle Graham, who is listed as the beneficiary. The fundraiser was created in Bend, Oregon, and described the incident as a tragedy no child should have to endure. It did not provide further details about what happened to Saylor.

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Family faces financial strain during recovery

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Deep Dive What will the GoFundMe for Saylor Graham help pay for? The fundraiser is intended to help cover hospital bills, accommodation, transportation, and lost income while Saylor’s parents stay with her during recovery. Why was a GoFundMe created for Saylor Graham’s family? The campaign says the family is facing medical and other urgent expenses while Saylor recovers. Both parents are self-employed, and their ability to work has been limited as they focus on her care. How much has the Support Saylor’s Recovery fundraiser raised? At the time reported, the campaign had raised $210,941 toward its $250,000 goal from nearly 4,000 donations.

{{^usCountry}} According to the fundraising appeal, Saylor is a loving and determined child with multiple medical needs. The trauma has added uncertainty and financial pressure to a family already managing her care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the fundraising appeal, Saylor is a loving and determined child with multiple medical needs. The trauma has added uncertainty and financial pressure to a family already managing her care. {{/usCountry}}

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Both of Saylor’s parents are self-employed, and their ability to work has been significantly limited as they focus on their daughter’s recovery, the campaign said.

The fundraiser seeks to ease the immediate burden on the family by helping pay for treatment-related expenses and the practical costs of remaining close to Saylor during her recovery.

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“Every donation, prayer, and act of kindness means so much,” the appeal said, thanking supporters for standing with Saylor and her family.

Thousands contribute to recovery fundraiser

The campaign had received nearly 3,968 donations when the page was shared, with contributions ranging from smaller individual amounts to larger donations. One anonymous donor had contributed $2,000, listed as the fundraiser’s top donation at that time.

The total represented about 84% of the $250,000 target, reflecting substantial support within hours of the fundraiser’s creation.

The campaign page encourages people who are able to contribute to help the family navigate mounting expenses while Saylor continues to recover.

The fundraiser does not specify a medical prognosis or a timeline for her recovery. Further details about the incident and her condition were not provided in the campaign description.

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For now, the appeal focuses on helping Saylor’s family manage the financial consequences of the tragedy while remaining by her side.