‘My family and I were worshipping there’: US Congressman on foiled Hindu temple attack
In a statement, Krishnamoorthi said he was horrified by the attempted attack and expressed gratitude to those who helped prevent a tragedy.
US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said his family and he were worshipping at a Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting there, a plot that was foiled.
In a statement, Krishnamoorthi said he was horrified by the attempted attack and expressed gratitude to those who helped prevent a tragedy.
“My family and I were there when the attack was attempted last Sunday. The threat of such violence shows how dangerous anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy have become, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take these threats seriously,” he said.
Deep Dive
This comes after a 19-year-old man was arrested after police uncovered an alleged plan for a mass shooting that targeted a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area.
Alexandros Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, was arrested on Sunday, October 11, after the Mount Prospect Police Department alerted Palatine police to information about a potential mass shooting, according to the Palatine Police Department.
Krishnamoorthi also thanked the suspect’s co-workers for alerting the police and praised the law enforcement officers who intervened.
“I am grateful to the suspect’s coworkers who alerted police and commend the law enforcement officers who intervened,” he said.
He called for unity against hatred and stressed that every American should be able to worship without fear.
“Every American deserves to live and worship without fear, and we must stand together against hatred in all its forms,” Krishnamoorthi said.
In a post, the congressman also said he was grateful to those who helped prevent a tragedy but stressed the need to come together to confront the hatred that put many innocent lives at risk.
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