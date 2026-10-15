‘My family and I were worshipping there’: US Congressman on foiled Hindu temple attack

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said his family and he were worshipping at a Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting there, a plot that was foiled. Krishnamoorthi also thanked the suspect’s co-workers for alerting the police and praised the law enforcement officers who intervened. (Getty Images via AFP File) In a statement, Krishnamoorthi said he was horrified by the attempted attack and expressed gratitude to those who helped prevent a tragedy. “My family and I were there when the attack was attempted last Sunday. The threat of such violence shows how dangerous anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy have become, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take these threats seriously,” he said.

Deep Dive Where and when was the alleged Hindu temple shooting plot in Illinois uncovered? How did police learn about the alleged plan to attack the Aurora Hindu temple? What did Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi say after the alleged temple attack was foiled?

This comes after a 19-year-old man was arrested after police uncovered an alleged plan for a mass shooting that targeted a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area. Alexandros Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, was arrested on Sunday, October 11, after the Mount Prospect Police Department alerted Palatine police to information about a potential mass shooting, according to the Palatine Police Department.