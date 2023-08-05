Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic's father reveals the cause of son's death who went missing in New York

The father of Goldman Sachs analyst named John Castic who went missing in New York and was later found dead has revealed the cause of his death. According to a report by the New York Post, Jeffrey Castic on Thursday said his son’s “official cause of death is drowning.”

Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the deceased's father speculated that a fatal allergic reaction to peanut products might have been the cause of his son's death.

“We think he either had an allergic reaction — he was allergic to peanuts and maybe ate something without realizing that it contained peanuts — or there was an undetected allergy mixed with alcohol,” Jeffrey had told the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

John worked as a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs and was originally from Chicago. He mysteriously disappeared after leaving a nightclub at 2.30am on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York. He had visited the Brooklyn Mirage club with his friends, to attend a music gig featuring the Canadian electronic duo Zeds Dead.

In an interaction with the Daily Mail, the deceased's father had shared that John left the club after telling his friends that he wasn't feeling well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

​“He was at the club and he started to catch ill so he said to his friends that he was going home,” Jeffrey had said.

ALSO READ| 10 trillion gallons of water lost in Colorado River Basin due to rising temperatures: Report

John's body was recovered after a man spotted a bloated, shirtless body floating in the English Kills, a branch of the East River tributary, near 1100 Grand St. According to police sources, there was no visible signs of trauma, apart from drowning.

John's death has happened after a similar incident in the same creek. A person named Karl Clemente disappeared near the Brooklyn Mirage in June and was found dead in Newtown Creek. However, police sources tell the two cases aren't related.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}