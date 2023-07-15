‘I did have privilege…’, Vivek Ramaswamy shares his ‘interesting answer’ on accusations of enjoying ‘white privilege’

GOP Presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, recently took to Twitter to share a thought-provoking video about his personal journey and the concept of privilege. In the video, Ramaswamy reflects on his parents' immigrant experience and the opportunities he has been able to seize in America.

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family Leadership Summit.(AP)

Ramaswamy begins by acknowledging his parents' humble beginnings in America, stating, "You know, my parents came to this country with almost no money." He highlights the contrast between his parents' initial circumstances and his own achievements as the founder of multibillion-dollar companies. Ramaswamy then addresses the common accusation of privilege, specifically white privilege, that he often faces.

Challenging the Notion of Privilege

"It's sort of weird. It's sort of interesting," Ramaswamy muses about the accusations of privilege. He continues, "I take the blindfold off and now you have your answer." He goes on to share the "interesting answer" he provides to those who claim he had privilege.

Ramaswamy reveals, "I did have privilege. I didn't grow up in money, but I had two parents in the house, a mother and a father with a focus on education and a faith in God." He emphasizes that this, to him, is the ultimate privilege. According to Ramaswamy, every child in America should have the opportunity to enjoy the stability of a family with a strong focus on education and faith.

He said, “if I'm going to enjoy that, every kid in this country ought to enjoy it too.”

Accompanying his video, Ramaswamy wrote a thought-provoking caption: “True 'privilege' is not based on the color of your skin. It's being raised in a stable family with two parents with a focus on education and a faith in God. That's the ultimate 'privilege'.”

A Unique Background

Vivek Ramaswamy, born in Ohio to Indian immigrants, has a diverse background that has shaped his worldview. He founded a biotechnology company and later became a partner of a hedge fund. He has gained recognition in conservative circles for his critical stance on the environmental, social, and corporate governance movement.

